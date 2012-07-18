LOCAL NEWS
|The Spirit of Christmas!!!
Prime Minister and Minister of Information, Dr. Keith Mitchell has once again launched a scathing » more
For the first time ever, a Grenadian student, Cherise Blanche of the St. Andrew Anglican Secondary » more
Political Leader of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), » more
The Leader, National Executive and membership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) extend to our brothers and sisters » more
In 2017, the Ministry of Agriculture will use increased methods in tackling the issue of Praedial » more
A new supermarket has opened its doors to residents of Calivigny and the environs.
SOG Foods, located just past » more
Warmest greetings to all those who share in the joy of the Christmas season.
Around » more
Clear Harbor Cares in partnership with Gift Grenada Inc. hosted an unforgettable Christmas Party for the Preschool, » more
Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Keith Mitchell has announced that the search is on » more
January 13, 2017, is the date set for the completion of the Coroner’s Inquest at the » more
“Thank you almighty God.”
Those were the words » more