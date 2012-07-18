LOCAL NEWS
|The Spirit of Christmas!!!
The ruling New National Party (NNP) government of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has turned to » more
The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced plans to unveil its newly » more
Acting Commissioner of Police, Winston James has distanced himself from being engaged in corrupt practices » more
An industrial dispute is brewing at Grenada Distillers between Management and the workers who are » more
A debate has started among some leading political activist within the governing New National Party (NNP) over » more
Political Leader of the main opposition National Democratic Congress NDC), Senator Nazim Burke has sought to set » more
January 26 is the date set by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a Town Hall » more
The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes that Prime Minister » more
An angry Springs resident is calling on the State to compensate him for the nearly three » more
Prime Minister and Minister of Information, Dr. Keith Mitchell has once again launched a scathing » more