COMMENTARY

Outraged for black womanhoodAfter a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed when I could be outraged by any event. But I was outraged last week and I continue to seethe over the fact that Pamela Ramsey Taylor, the Director of a Clay County, West Virginia, non-profit who was removed from her post after she called Michelle Obama an “ape in heels” in a November Facebook post, will be re-instated in her job on December 23.

COMMENTARY

2016 Throne Speech: A Commentaryby William Joseph A standard feature of the British parliamentary system (Westminster) is the annual Speech where Her Majesty’s Government discloses its legislative agenda for the ensuing term. In Grenada, the Speech tends to be more about general policies and updates than legislation. The 2016 Speech does not contain a legislative agenda, as such.

COMMENTARY

Exceptionalism and failure: Caribbean lessons from BritainThe Brexit chickens are coming home to roost in a troubled British economy, however much British government ministers and other English nationalistic hopefuls are trying to suggest otherwise. It was a colossal mistake to hold the referendum.  In the words of former Conservative Party Prime Minister, David Cameron, it “unleashed the demons”. The decision of the referendum was an even greater mistake by the English voters who favoured leaving the European Union (EU).

COMMENTARY

Grenada’s referendum on constitutional reform: The way forwardBy Dr. Wendy Grenade On November 24, 2016, Grenadians were afforded the opportunity to vote on seven bills in the first ever referendum on constitutional reform to be held in that country. Of the 71,241 registered voters, a mere 32.4% or just over 21,000 persons voted. The outcome was an overwhelming rejection of all seven bills.

