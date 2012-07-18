COMMENTARY

The end of ‘wet foot-dry foot’ – parting gift for whom?Tomas Regalado, the Mayor of Miami – long a hot bed for Cuban exiles – has described as a “parting gift” the decision of the waning Obama administration to end the US ‘wet foot-dry foot’ policy toward Cubans seeking entry to the US.  The question is: a parting gift to whom? President Obama announced the decision on January 11 in a three-paragraph statement on Cuban Immigration Policy.

Outraged for black womanhoodAfter a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed when I could be outraged by any event. But I was outraged last week and I continue to seethe over the fact that Pamela Ramsey Taylor, the Director of a Clay County, West Virginia, non-profit who was removed from her post after she called Michelle Obama an “ape in heels” in a November Facebook post, will be re-instated in her job on December 23.

2016 Throne Speech: A Commentaryby William Joseph A standard feature of the British parliamentary system (Westminster) is the annual Speech where Her Majesty’s Government discloses its legislative agenda for the ensuing term. In Grenada, the Speech tends to be more about general policies and updates than legislation. The 2016 Speech does not contain a legislative agenda, as such.

Exceptionalism and failure: Caribbean lessons from BritainThe Brexit chickens are coming home to roost in a troubled British economy, however much British government ministers and other English nationalistic hopefuls are trying to suggest otherwise. It was a colossal mistake to hold the referendum.  In the words of former Conservative Party Prime Minister, David Cameron, it “unleashed the demons”. The decision of the referendum was an even greater mistake by the English voters who favoured leaving the European Union (EU).

