COMMENTARY

Trump, trade and the CaribbeanTrade between the US and other countries of the world, particularly China, was a major plank of Donald Trump’s campaign for the Presidency.  He regarded all the trade deals as inimical to US interests.   So, is there reason for Caribbean Community Common Market (CARICOM) countries to worry about their trade relationship with the US under the Trump Presidency? Let’s examine the facts, by starting with what Trump has said.

COMMENTARY

The end of ‘wet foot-dry foot’ – parting gift for whom?Tomas Regalado, the Mayor of Miami – long a hot bed for Cuban exiles – has described as a “parting gift” the decision of the waning Obama administration to end the US ‘wet foot-dry foot’ policy toward Cubans seeking entry to the US.  The question is: a parting gift to whom? President Obama announced the decision on January 11 in a three-paragraph statement on Cuban Immigration Policy.

COMMENTARY

Passports: Sale or Saviour?On January 1st,, “60 minutes”, an investigative programme aired by the US television company, CBS Corporation, ran a segment on “Citizenship by Investment Programmes” (CIP) that are operated by several countries around the world.   For reasons best known to itself, “60 minutes” focused on three Caribbean islands after paying merely a passing glance at Malta, a Mediterranean island that is part of the 28-nation European Union (EU).

COMMENTARY

Outraged for black womanhoodAfter a lifetime in Caribbean and international politics, I thought the time had long since passed when I could be outraged by any event. But I was outraged last week and I continue to seethe over the fact that Pamela Ramsey Taylor, the Director of a Clay County, West Virginia, non-profit who was removed from her post after she called Michelle Obama an “ape in heels” in a November Facebook post, will be re-instated in her job on December 23.

Comments are closed.