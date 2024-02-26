War in Gaza: U.S. Military Personnel Dies After Self-Immolation in Front of Israeli Embassy in Washington

The man, an active member of the Air Force, had been transported to the hospital in critical condition. He filmed and broadcasted his act live on the Twitch platform, according to several local media sources.

Members of the US Secret Service uniformed division block access to a street leading to the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC on February 25, 2024. A man reportedly set himself on fire near the embassy on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

He was protesting against the war in Gaza. A U.S. military personnel died after self-immolating on Sunday in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, officials reported. According to local media, he livestreamed the act on the Twitch streaming platform.

Emergency services rushed to the scene just before 1:00 PM (6:00 PM GMT) in response to a “report of a person burning in front of the Israeli embassy,” said the city’s fire department on Sunday.

At 12:58 PM @dcfireems responded to call for person on fire outside the Israeli Embassy. Arrived to find fire extinguished by members of @SecretService Uniformed Division. 1 adult male transported critical life threatening injuries to an area hospital. #DCBravest — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 25, 2024

Upon arrival, they found that Secret Service agents, the security detail for high-profile individuals in the U.S. government, had already extinguished the fire. The man was transported to the hospital with “serious life-threatening injuries,” emphasized the Washington fire department. He ultimately passed away on Monday.

An Air Force spokesperson confirmed to AFP that he was an active member, without providing further details. The Israeli embassy stated that no staff members were injured during the incident, and the U.S. military personnel was “unknown.”

“Free Palestine!” The footage of his self-immolation attempt was reportedly livestreamed on the Twitch platform. AFP was unable to immediately verify the sequence, with the New York Times stating that it was removed from the platform on Sunday afternoon for rule violations.

According to U.S. media reports that have seen the footage, it shows him in military attire, declaring that he “will not be complicit in genocide” and dousing himself with liquid. He then attempts to set himself on fire while shouting “Free Palestine!” until he collapses on the ground.

This act occurred as protests against Israel’s offensive in Gaza are escalating in the United States. Demonstrations against Israel have become an almost daily phenomenon throughout the country, according to the New York Times.