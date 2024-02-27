Oppo Reveals Prototype Augmented Reality Glasses with Voice Assistant as AI Takes Center Stage in Gadgets



BARCELONA – Oppo showcased a prototype set of augmented reality (AR) glasses featuring a voice assistant on Monday, highlighting the increasing integration of artificial intelligence across electronic devices as manufacturers strive to distinguish their products.

Oppo, a major Chinese smartphone manufacturer, introduced the Oppo Air Glass 3 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Resembling regular glasses, Oppo aims to create a design suitable for daily wear as a companion to smartphones. As AR glasses, users can overlay digital content onto their real-world view, such as messages or navigation maps.

The Air Glass 3 requires connection to an Oppo smartphone and offers touch sensor controls on the frame’s side.

Oppo specified that its latest AR glasses come equipped with a voice assistant powered by the company’s own large language model (LLM) named AndesGPT. LLMs, AI models trained on extensive data, underpin popular chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The Oppo Air Glass 3 is a prototype pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses featuring a voice assistant. The Oppo Air Glass 3 is a prototype pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses featuring a voice assistant. The Oppo Air Glass 3 is a prototype pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses featuring a voice assistant.

The voice assistant is currently limited to China, according to Oppo’s press release. The chatbot can perform tasks like information searches and engage in conversations to assist users, particularly in travel planning.

This year, electronics manufacturers are emphasizing the incorporation of AI features into their products amidst the rising popularity and hype surrounding the technology. Oppo, like many Chinese tech firms, has developed its own LLM, joining others such as Alibaba and Baidu.

While AR and VR have been discussed by electronics manufacturers for years, widespread popularity has not materialized as expected. Various tech firms, including Apple with its Vision Pro AR headset and Meta through its Quest headsets, have taken different approaches.

Many believe lightweight glasses will shape the future, allowing daily wear in a stylish manner. Chinese AR firm Xreal, backed by Alibaba, shares this perspective with Oppo, which has invested in augmented reality for several years.

Oppo expressed in a press release that it views glasses as a “suitable hardware carrier for AI” due to features like visual and voice interactions, envisioning them as ideal companions for smartphones in various scenarios. The prototype glasses weigh just 50 grams.

As the glasses are currently in prototype form, Oppo’s plans for commercialization remain unclear. Notably, Oppo’s previous Air Glass 2 was not made available to the public.

Nevertheless, Oppo aims to showcase its technological capabilities in a market it anticipates could become significant in the future. Market research firm IDC had initially forecasted 500,000 shipments of AR headsets in 2023, projecting a potential increase to 6.8 million by 2027.