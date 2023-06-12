Young environmentalists bring climate case to trial in Montana

A major climate change trial opened Monday in Montana, where a group of young people argues that the state’s fossil fuel-fueled embrace is destroying pristine ecosystems, upending cultural traditions and robbing young residents of a healthy future.

More than a decade later, the lawsuit, the first in a series of similar challenges pending in various states, is part of an effort to increase pressure on policymakers to take more urgent action on emissions.

Ricky Held, 22, one of the first witnesses to testify Monday, described how his family’s 3,000-acre farm in eastern Montana has been threatened by drought, wildfires and extreme weather, including heat waves and flooding. At times she was moved to tears about working in those conditions while trying to support her family’s livelihood.

“I know climate change is a global issue, but Montana needs to take responsibility for our part in it,” Ms. Heldt said. “You can’t blow it up, there’s nothing you can do about it.”