Yellen urges China to cooperate more on climate finance

The Biden administration on Saturday called on China to do more to help developing countries fight climate change, which has so far refused to support international climate finance funds, the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen delivered the message during her second day of meetings in Beijing, where she will seek to foster areas of cooperation between the United States and China. While China supports programs to help poor countries deal with the effects of climate change, it argues that it is a developing country and opposes paying into such funds.

China and the United States share a common interest in climate change, Ms. Yellen said.

“Climate finance must be efficiently and effectively targeted,” Ms Yellen said during a meeting with a panel of Chinese and international sustainable finance experts on Saturday morning. “I believe that if China supports multilateral climate institutions like the Green Climate Fund and Climate Investment Funds with us and other donor governments, we can have a bigger impact than we do today.”

The U.S. and China are facing pressure from developing countries to raise more money for countries struggling to close coal plants, build renewable energy or deal with the effects of climate change, such as building seawalls, improving drainage or pre-development. Warning systems for floods and cyclones.