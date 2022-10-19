Yankees win ALDS Game 5 over Guardians, behind Nestor Cortez Jr., advances to face Astros

The New York Yankees are moving. Behind a stellar performance by Nestor Cortez Jr. and a blistering homer Giancarlo Stanton And Aaron JudgeThe Yankees quelled the trouble Cleveland Guardians5-1, winning Game 5 of the American League Division Series and punching their ticket to the ALCS.

Cortez, who had a crucial five innings of one-run ball, was not originally slated to start the game. But the sequel, already Game 2 was changed by a rain delay, had its pitching considerations scrambled on Monday night. Teams responded differently, reaping different results. The Yankees took the opportunity to bring in the Game 2 starter, Cortez, on short rest. The Guardians would stick with intended starter Aaron Sivale, and he lasted just one — struggling with his command and allowing Stanton’s homer.

Shane Bieber, Cleveland’s ace and Game 2 starter, did not make an appearance. Four Guardians relievers allowed just two more runs the rest of the inning, but even that wouldn’t be enough. Judge’s homer and RBI single Anthony Rizzo The fifth gave the Yankees everything they needed.

Eventually, the Yankees joined Astros In stark contrast to the National League standings and moving favorites – where two lower seeds are in the field, San Diego Padres And Philadelphia PhilliesTheir NLCS tournament begins Tuesday night.

The first four games were a fairly simple story. While Gerrit Gol The Yankees won. When he didn’t, the defenders cut loose and came to the Yankees bullpen – Both times with clutch hits from freshman Oscar Gonzalezz. Game 5 was goalless, but no such magic came.

Cleveland will return home to an unlikely playoff berth as the youngest team in baseball.

The Yankees, meanwhile, will travel quickly to take on Houston Houston Astros in the ALCS. Game 1 is Wednesday night.

[Full updated MLB playoff TV schedule]

Want to catch up on major October storylines? We’ve got you covered.