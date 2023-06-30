With the affirmative action decision, college admissions can become more materialistic

In the Supreme Court Conclusion Striking racial and ethnic preferences in college admissions, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. had harsh words for Harvard and the University of North Carolina, calling their admissions process “elusive,” “opaque” and “impossible.”

But the court’s ruling against the two universities on Thursday could lead to an admissions system that is even more subjective and mysterious, as colleges try to follow the law but admit more diverse students.

Officials at some universities predicted less emphasis on standardized metrics like test scores and class rank and more emphasis on personal qualities conveyed through recommendations and the application essay — the opposite of what many affirmative action opponents had hoped for.

“Will it become more opaque? Yes. “It’s a complicated process, and this concept will make it even more complicated.”