Williams’ Logan Sargent pulls out of Azerbaijan sprint after shootout qualifying crash

Williams withdrew Logan Sergeant from Saturday evening’s sprint after the American rookie crashed during Saturday afternoon’s sprint shoot-out.
Hitting the barriers at Turn 15, Sergeant crashed out of SQ1, the first group to qualify for the sprint. Due to severe damage, Williams will not compete in the 100 km sprint in Baku at 1730 local time.
After the shootout, the FIA released the following statement: “Stewarts have received a request from Williams Racing to withdraw Car 2 from Sprint following the Sprint Shootout incident.”
The American driver qualified a provisional 15th for the sprint, but attributed the incident to the traffic in front of him.
“Obviously it’s my job not to put it on the wall, so I’m sorry for that to the teammates and the damage I caused, but I think the guys in front of me could have helped me a little bit,” said Sgt. Before withdrawal is announced.
“It was really heavy. The boys have a lot of work to do so I’m sad about it again. But I know they’ll work as hard as they can and I’ll be looking at what I can do better for this afternoon. .
“I feel like we had good momentum going into it, it’s just too bad to end it like that.”
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon will start from the pit lane in the sprint as changes have been made to his suspension setup with the cars in park firm.
Sgt unhappy with ‘two cars playing on track’ after sprint shootout crash
