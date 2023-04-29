Williams’ Logan Sargent pulls out of Azerbaijan sprint after shootout qualifying crash

Williams withdrew Logan Sergeant from Saturday evening’s sprint after the American rookie crashed during Saturday afternoon’s sprint shoot-out.

Hitting the barriers at Turn 15, Sergeant crashed out of SQ1, the first group to qualify for the sprint. Due to severe damage, Williams will not compete in the 100 km sprint in Baku at 1730 local time.

After the shootout, the FIA ​​released the following statement: “Stewarts have received a request from Williams Racing to withdraw Car 2 from Sprint following the Sprint Shootout incident.”

The American driver qualified a provisional 15th for the sprint, but attributed the incident to the traffic in front of him.