Wildfires prompt evacuations and warnings in Washington state

A wildfire in eastern Washington state prompted evacuations and helicopter rescues Friday as officials scrambled to contain the blazes across the state and in the nearby Canadian province of British Columbia.

The Ashes Fire, which started in Washington state around noon Friday, burned 3,000 acres in a few hours and threatened the communities of Medicine Lake and Four Lakes. The area, about 20 miles southwest of Spokane, has a population of more than 5,000.

A so-called red flag warning, meaning dangerous fire conditions exist or are imminent, was scheduled to go into effect at 10 a.m. Saturday for eastern Washington state and northern Idaho. The National Weather Service said.

KHQ, the NBC affiliate in Spokane, It was reported late Friday One person has died in connection with the Gray Fire, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. No other details were available, and police officials could not be reached for comment overnight.