Why one more Fed rate hike might be too much, according to CFOs

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by a quarter percent on Wednesday.

According to CFOs from across the economy who serve on the CNBC CFO Council, this could be the Fed’s final rate hike in the current monetary policy cycle.

They tell CNBC that the central bank may not be paying enough attention to economic indicators to argue that despite higher incomes, consumers are weakening, loan defaults are sharply higher and unemployment is at risk of rising. Its inflationary struggle.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell testifies before a U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the “Semiannual Fiscal Policy Report to Congress” on March 7, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. Kevin Lamarck | Reuters

The labor market is still tight, but hiring is cooling quickly and job losses are rising. The yield curve has already been flashing recession for some time, and the index of leading economic indicators is having one of its worst runs. But the Federal Reserve is focused on one path this time: Inflation is still the only focus, and the Federal Reserve will raise rates on Wednesday after last week’s Personal Consumption Expenditure Index report showed prices rose again. That’s the market expectation — this week’s CNBC Fed survey of economists and money managers was unanimously optimistic of a quarter-percentage-point hike. But inside big companies, executives are seeing signs of growing trouble for the economy and with another interest rate hike looming, it may be time for the Fed to hold off. That was the tone of CNBC’s CFO Council on Tuesday’s call with chief financial officers from several sectors of the economy. The call, which was held against the backdrop of allowing CFOs to speak freely, found that CFOs at big companies were narrowly focused on the central bank’s fight against inflation as conditions worsened for consumers and health. See also Russell Westbrook is parting ways with longtime agent, indicating that the Lakers' future is not on terms One concern voiced by CFOs is that the top end of the consumer market is masking deeper problems in the economy, with companies tracking a rise in credit delinquencies that are now starting to spread. Pressure on consumer credit, which has risen sharply since May of last year, has been concentrated in the lower FICO segments, but a year later, credit weakness is seen in the primary sector, among consumers with higher credit scores. Across FICO bands, there has been a recent increase of 40% to 60% in higher delinquencies in installment lending, according to data shared on the CFO call. Non-prime lenders are getting higher FICO score credit as more cautious lenders in the prime space have aggressively backed away from startups ranging from credit unions to large consumer financial services. While that’s good for them, “we’re definitely moving toward a recession,” said one CFO. “They’re trying to fight a problem, but there’s evidence around the U.S. that says the economy is sluggish. Give things time to catch up. You don’t want to hike into that environment.” Some notable voices from former Fed officials have sent a similar message, including former Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and former Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan.