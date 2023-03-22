Who is Dr. Terry Sanderson? Utah doctor sues Gwyneth Paltrow over ‘hit-and-run’ ski collision in Park City

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up for our free US Evening Headlines email

Hollywood actor-turned-lifestyle influencer Gwyneth Paltrow is facing legal action from a man she accuses of crashing into her in a “hit-and-run ski accident” seven years ago.

On February 26, 2016, on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, part of the Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, Paltrow and retired optometrist Dr. Terry Sanderson hit a beginner course known as the Bandana Run.

Mr Sanderson, 76, filed for damages in January 2019 and sought $300,000 in compensation for his injuries, prompting Paltrow to file a countersuit in which she is asking for a symbolic $1 and her legal costs if she wins.

The actor called the case “an unmeritorious claim” and “an attempt to exploit his fame and fortune”, insisting that he “remembers what happened very clearly”.

The case finally went to trial on Tuesday, March 21, with both sides arguing that the other was at fault.

Mr Sanderson smashed the film star on the slopes after racing downhill. “Out of Control” method, according to Court TV.

He alleged that she left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, mental anguish and disfigurement”.

In her complaint, the plaintiff contends Paltrow “got up, turned and skidded off,” leaving her “stunned, lying on the snow, and seriously injured” without calling for help.

“A Deer Valley ski instructor, who was instructing Ms Paltrow but did not witness the accident, skied, saw the injured Sanderson, skied, and falsely accused Sanderson of causing the accident,” he argues.

In her countersuit, Paltrow claims that instructor Eric Christiansen, in fact, saw the incident and believed she was not to blame, that she received a “full-body blow” in the collision and subsequently abandoned skiing for the day. in grief

while speaking January 2019 press conference Accompanied by his lawyers after filing the complaint, Mr Sanderson elaborated that seconds before the crash he “heard this crazy scream … like King Kong in the jungle or something”.

He said that in the aftermath he went in and out of consciousness, that his “ribs hurt so bad” and that he “felt like he had been injected with Novocaine in the brain”.

Asked by a reporter how a “petite” woman like Paltrow, at 5’8 and 160 pounds, could hurt him, Mr Sanderson replied: “Speed ​​explains it.”

Doctor, he is said to have spent his career Private practice in Soda Springs, Idahoand claimed to be a 30-year veteran skier, whose account of the accident was backed up by an acquaintance, Craig Ramone, who said in a video report that he witnessed the incident and that Paltrow “landed right on top of him.” , then she collapses sideways”.

Mr Raman said the star “didn’t say a word” during the encounter and did not seek help.