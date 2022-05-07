The forecast of 100 million potential infections is estimated based on a range of outdoor samples closely monitored by management, and includes both fall and winter, a senior executive told CNN. Officials say the assessment is based on the basic assumption that no additional evidence or additional mitigation measures have been taken, including new Govt-19 funding or dramatic new variations from Congress.

The White House shares these estimates as authorities renew their drive to approve additional funding for Congress to fight the virus, and the country’s corona virus death toll is approaching 1 million. Officials say the White House will remember the moment when the United States surpassed 1 million from Govt-19.

The Biden administration has been warning for weeks that additional funding is needed to pursue the Federal Govt-19 response, which seeks to remove many epidemic time restrictions and return to “normalcy”.

