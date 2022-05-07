Top News

White House warns that corona virus wave could affect 100 million this fall and winter

May 7, 2022
Humphrey Mcgee

The forecast of 100 million potential infections is estimated based on a range of outdoor samples closely monitored by management, and includes both fall and winter, a senior executive told CNN. Officials say the assessment is based on the basic assumption that no additional evidence or additional mitigation measures have been taken, including new Govt-19 funding or dramatic new variations from Congress.

The White House shares these estimates as authorities renew their drive to approve additional funding for Congress to fight the virus, and the country’s corona virus death toll is approaching 1 million. Officials say the White House will remember the moment when the United States surpassed 1 million from Govt-19.

The Biden administration has been warning for weeks that additional funding is needed to pursue the Federal Govt-19 response, which seeks to remove many epidemic time restrictions and return to “normalcy”.

The 100 million estimate was first reported Washington Post.
CNN reported The Biden administration in March demanded $ 22.5 billion in Covit-19 relief funds in a massive government funding package, but it was removed from the bill. That request includes testing, treatments, treatment modalities, and funding to prevent future outbreaks. Negotiators were able to reach an agreement on a $ 10 billion package, but Congress left Washington in April without passing the bipartisan bill amid differences over Chapter 42 immigration policy – an epidemic rule that would allow immediate return of immigrants. To their own countries citing public health emergencies.

Officials argued that without new funding, the United States would not be ready for future waves.

