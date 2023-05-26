Top News

Watch the new supernova explosion on May 26 with a free livestream

May 26, 2023
Humphrey Mcgee

Update as of May 26 at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT): The live broadcast of Supernova 2023ixf has been rescheduled for Friday, May 26 at 6:30 PM EDT (2230 GMT) due to inclement weather.

Watch the newly discovered supernova as it develops in real-time, online and for free.

However, this particular galaxy and supernova is difficult to see in the night sky without the right conditions or binoculars. Fortunately, the Virtual Telescope Project will broadcast the cosmic explosion live on its website And YouTube channel It is generated by its energy robotic telescopes in Rome, Italy. The online event will begin at 6:30 PM EDT (2230 GMT) on Friday, May 26. Please note that this event is weather dependent and may be delayed or canceled due to inclement conditions.

Long Island, New York-based astrophotographer Steven Bellavia created this composite animation of the Pinwheel Galaxy using an image taken on April 21 and comparing it to another image taken on May 21 that clearly shows the appearance of the supernova. (Image credit: Steven Bellavia)

