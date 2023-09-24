Top News

Watch NASA’s OSIRIS-REx asteroid probe approach Earth tonight

September 24, 2023
Humphrey Mcgee

Update for September 24: Gianluca Massi, an astrophysicist with the Virtual Telescope Project, successfully spotted NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft last night before its sample capsule landed. You can watch the video above.

OSIRIS-REx is on track to land its capsule 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT) In the Utah desert, a team of NASA scientists and engineers awaits. You can watch it live on Space.com 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

