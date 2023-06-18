Top News

Watch a SpaceX rocket launch an Indonesian satellite tonight (June 18).

June 19, 2023
Humphrey Mcgee

Update at 5:45 pm EDT: SpaceX is now targeting an early 6:21 pm EDT (2221 GMT) launch of the SATRIA-1 satellite for Indonesia tonight. SpaceX says it will be delayed 15 minutes from its initial 6:06 pm EDT target due to high upper level winds.

SpaceX will launch an Indonesian communications satellite to orbit and land a return rocket at sea this evening (June 18), and you can watch the action live.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *