Watch 2023 Venice Film Festival Live Stream – Deadline

AP

The Venice Film Festival will announce the lineup for its 80th edition on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET). Venice Art Director Alberto Barbera joins Biennale President Roberto Cicutto to unveil this year’s titles.

The stream can be found on the official Biennale website and on the official website of the festival Facebook page, Twitter Feed, and Network light Channel.

You can also watch the stream live here.

Deadline will also report the list of official selection films live. Check here for names as they come. With the simultaneous WGA-SAG-AFTRA strikes, Venice will be a little different this year, with stars watching their pickets from the Lido.

The festival is usually a glamorous promotion for US awards hopefuls and big streamer and studio fees, but its plans for US buzz titles have been disrupted by a strike that has prevented SAG-AFTRA members from promoting their projects. MGM has already pulled the plug on the Zendaya-led tennis film Challenges From Luca Guadagnino from Row. The film is set to open the festival ahead of its September 15th stateside launch. The festival has selected an Italian WWII film. commander By Edoardo De Angelis, Pierfrancesco Favino played an alternate opening film. In the same vein, Netflix’s Spanish survival thriller Snow Society (Society of the Snow) Filmmaker JA Bayona will close the ceremony. With SAG-AFTRA members unable to attend and promote, logic would suggest that this year’s Venice lineup will feature more European titles.

However, Michael Mann’s name is among the Hollywood titles already widely recommended for Venice this year FerrariBradley Coopers Maestroby Sofia Coppola Priscillaand Yorgos Lanthimos the poor, we hear a lock for Lido. We hear Netflix might even be at David Fincher’s event the killerThis would be another real coup.

The first man Filmmaker Damien Chazelle will direct this year’s competition, which will also feature Salah Bagri, Jane Campion, Mia Hansen-Lowe, Gabriel Mainetti, Martin McDonagh, Santiago Mitre, Laura Poitras and Shu Qi.

Venice runs from August 30 to September 9. Watch the stream above.