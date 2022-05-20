Voyager 1 space exploration seems to be confused about its location

Voyager 1 – One of the two space probes launched by NASA in 1977 to study Jupiter, Saturn and their respective moons – transmits confusing data to Earth, According to To the space company. The spacecraft’s control system sends back to NASA telemetry data indicating its location. But Voyager 1’s engineering team has recently been confused by readings of the spacecraft with confusing or incorrect data. Even more confusing, the nearly 45-year-old probe is otherwise in good condition – its signal is still strong and the glitch does not trigger its safe mode. Voyager 2 (Voyager 1s Sister study) Seems to be fine.

Susan Todd, project manager for the Voyager project at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said: “Such a mystery is certainly equivalent at this stage of the Voyager mission.” We are in interstellar space – a high-radiation environment where no spacecraft has ever flown before. So there are some big challenges for the engineering team. “

Communicating with Voyager 1 is easier than it sounds. Both studies are now far from Earth Pluto – Voyager 1 is a Rated It is 14.5 billion miles from our planet. According to NASA, it takes approximately two days to receive a response from the spacecraft after sending a message.

Todd said NASA could fix the problem with software changes or one of the spacecraft’s unnecessary hardware systems. Otherwise, the agency will have to “embrace” the dilemma.

Anyway, NASA will Lose contact Both drones will have their power solution over the next few years. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 both run on plutonium-238, which decomposes over time. Scientists Evaluation By 2025, plutonium-238 will still not function properly enough for any study. Earth has a certain amount of plutonium, and producing it is time consuming and challenging. For many years, Russia provided plutonium-238 to NASA Disconnected This deal is in 2015. Fortunately NASA, the US Department of Energy Relaunched Domestic production of plutonium-238 Oak Ridge LaboratoryEnables many current and future NASA missions — including NASA Diligence Rover.