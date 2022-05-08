Vincent Ciarella ID, one of 3 Americans found dead in Sandals Emerald Bay.

The Alabama man is one of them Died mysteriously At the Bahamas Resort.

Vincent Ciarella of Birmingham died at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort on Friday, the Great Exuma. His son told WVTM-TV.

Vincent’s wife, Tonis, was also injured, Austin told the Sierrella station.

The couple celebrated their anniversary at the resort. He told ABC NewsHe spoke to his mother on Saturday.

“She could not move,” he told the store as he woke up to find Vincent “lying on the floor.”

“Her legs and arms were swollen, she could not move, and she screamed for someone to come in the door,” Austin said.

Three Americans were found dead at the resort, and a fourth was airlifted to a hospital, Bahamas officials said.

The dead guests showed signs of suffering from epilepsy, but officials said they were not suffering from trauma and suspected malpractice.

Police said they were waiting for an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

“We believe this is an isolated situation surrounding four people,” said Dr. Michael Darville, the Bahamas health minister, without speculation about the deaths.

A letter about the inquest into the deaths of the Royal Bahamian Police Force. Chris Kucheron-Amot, an American staying at the resort, mentioned an issue with A / C on Facebook.

Chris Kucheron-Amot, an American who lives in the Sentels Emerald Bay in the building next to where three vacationers died, wrote on Facebook that “this could be a bug in the AC in the unit.” Toxic refrigerant leaks.

“It was hard to sleep last night – every time the AC came on, I woke up,” he wrote. He also shared a letter about its investigation at the Royal Bahamas Police Force Resort.