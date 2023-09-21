US to allow nearly 500,000 Venezuelan immigrants to work legally

The Biden administration said late Wednesday that it would allow hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans already in the United States to live and work legally in the country for up to 18 months.

The decision followed intense advocacy by top New York Democrats, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and party leaders in Congress. It would affect about 472,000 Venezuelans who arrived in the country before July 31, temporarily shielding them from removal and waived a one-month waiting period for work authorization.

In an unusual break with their party leader, New York Democrats argued that the city’s social safety net would tear under the weight of more than 110,000 immigrants if they were not quickly allowed to work and support themselves.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorgas said he made the decision because conditions in Venezuela “prevent their safe return”, but stressed that migrants who have entered the country since August are not protected and will be “removed if found not to be”. A lawful basis for stay.”