US oil sinks below $ 100 on China Covid concerns

US oil dropped 5.6% to a two-week low of $ 96.33 a barrel Monday morning, while Brent, the world benchmark, fell 4.9% to $ 101.43 a barrel.

“The overriding sentiment today is bearish due to the China Covid lockdowns,” Andy Lipow, president of consulting firm Lipow Oil, wrote in an email Monday.

Chaoyang, one of the largest districts in China’s capital city Beijing, announced Sunday it will launch mass testing for people who live and work in the district.

In a bid to contain an outbreak described as “urgent and grim,” Beijing authorities have locked down dozens of residential compounds across eight districts, banning residents from leaving their homes or the complex. Residents rushed to stock up on basic goods amid lockdown concerns.