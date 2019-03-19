Eight New Registration Officers Appointed

Supervisor of Elections Alex Phillip is confident that a new group of Registration Officers will in time master the electoral system for when the next General Elections are called.

Governor General, Dame Cecile La Grenada last week appointed eight new Registration Officers to fill the vacant positions that were created by those who were recently fired from the job.

The new appointees are Shirleen Robertson for the Constituency of St. Andrew South East, retired principal Wayne Horsford for the constituency of St. Andrew’s South West, Evan Bhola for St. Andrew’s North East, and Marcia Francis for the Constituency of St. Andrew’s North West.

The others are school teacher Glen Alexander in the Constituency of St. George’s South East, Jane Catherine Hamlet for the Constituency of St. John’s, Chrislyn La Borde for St. Patrick’s East, and Geraldine Guy for Carriacou and Petit Martinique.

The Registration Officers took up their appointments last week Wednesday after signing their contractual agreements with the Office of the Governor General.

In an exclusive interview with THE NEW TODAY newspaper from his Tanteen Terrace Office in St. George’s, Phillip said the Parliamentary Elections Office believes that getting the Registration Officers ready to conduct the upcoming elections that are constitutionally due by next year is achievable.

“I don’t know when the elections will be called, but we, at the Office, would say that the persons (new Registration Officers) would be ready,” he said.

“We will work out a schedule and within the next two months, three months we hope that these persons would be up and running,” he added.

Phillip pointed out that most of the new appointees have had some background with the electoral process as presiding officers at previous general elections.

The Supervisor said he has already visited each of the constituencies introducing the new Registration Officers to the electoral system.

“They (the new recruits) are all excited, ready to work,” he remarked.

Phillip who dismissed the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) concern of possible rigging of the elections over the mass firing of Returning officers, said it is remote for this to happen and he wished more people would be enlightened as to how the system operates.

“It is not a system that you could cheat that easily… but it’s very, very difficult for cheating to take place in our process, people have to be asleep,” he told the newspaper.

“I am happy that they (NDC) have their concern and that is legitimate, but at the Office what we’re saying to the general public is that we are going to uphold that integrity, impartiality, honesty, and wish that the public would have their trust in us that whatever we are doing at the Office would be above board and transparent,” he said.

Since the firing of the Registration Officers, the NDC staged two public demonstrations expressing its fears that the elections would be rigged in favour of the ruling New National Party (NNP) of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell.

Officials of the ruling party are predicting another clean sweep of all 15 seats at the polls to repeat its performances in the 1999 and 2013 general elections.

According to Phillip, the Electoral Office will safeguard the democracy that so many over the years would have fought so hard to achieve for the island.

Amidst the dismissal of the eight Registration Officers, Deputy Supervisor of Elections, Ada Holder resigned from the job.

Phillip expressed the hope that a replacement will soon be found for Holder in time for the training of the newly appointed Registration Officers.

The Supervisor of Elections confirmed that some of the new Registration Officers are above the age of 60 and are not residing in the constituency to which they have been assigned.

“Maybe one or two of them might be above the age 60, but in my opinion… the Governor General in her own deliberate judgement would have made the appointment, and she has the authority to do it according to the law. I’m willing to work with anyone who she selects,” he said.

“All I am saying somebody could be 40 (years of age), and somebody could be 70, and that person who is 70, you might be surprise might be more alert than that 40-year old,” he added.

During a recent post-Cabinet media briefing, Health Minister Nickolas Steele said the Office of the Governor General had informed the Keith Mitchell-led Government that the dismissal of the Registration Officers were based on their age, and the fact that some of them were not residing in the constituency where they are assigned to serve.

Reports since surfaced that many of the sacked Returning Officers were within the age limit and also lived in their own constituencies.