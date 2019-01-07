CHRISTMAS GREETING 2018 FROM THE OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN

Fellow Grenadians and visitors alike as we celebrate yet another festive season signifying the birth of Christ, it is with pleasure that I bring you greetings of Christmas cheer from the Office of the Ombudsman.

This season is a most significant one for many of us because it brings to focus all of His story from that Holy Night and His eternal message of boundless love, compassion and hope.

This occasion of giving reminds us all that we are truly our brother’s and sister’s keeper and that we should treat others as we would want to be treated.

It is also a time when we are called more than ever to care for the sick and feed the hungry; welcome the stranger, no matter where they come from or how they practice their faith. I encourage us all to pay special attention to the lonely, the unemployed, the under employed, and to all whose lives are in any way impaired.









As 2018 closes the Office of the Ombudsman will continue in its efforts to remain visible, relevant, and effective as we strive to fulfill our mandate of providing justice and fairness for the Grenadian community.

I embrace this opportunity to extend season’s greetings to Dame Cecile La Grenade, Governor General and the Government of our dear Tri-Island State, to all those who manage and staff Public Institutions, to our Civil and Religious leaders and ALL OUR PEOPLE. I wish also, to extend special greetings to our children and visitors.

May we all take time to relish the goodies, adorn each nook and corner of our homes as we live out the true spirit of Christmas and revel in the various get-togethers.

I pray that the enjoyment and festivities continue to radiate in our lives, long after Christmas is gone – indeed, throughout the coming year.

May God bless you all throughout the SEASON.