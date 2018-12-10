Young Grenadian on Commonwealth Youth Council

Young Grenadian Zoe Hagley is now serving on the prestigious Commonwealth Youth Council for the period 2018 to 2020.

Zoe was appointed to the Caribbean and Americas Regional Committee of the CYC and holds the position of Director of Public Relations and Communications.

She is responsible for promoting the council’s work on all media platforms across the Caribbean and the Americas.

A communications specialist by profession, Zoe was awarded a Chevening Scholarship in 2016, and holds a MSc in Development Management with a focus on Information Communication Technologies, from the London School of Economics.

She also earned a BSc in International Relations and Journalism with First Class Honours from the University of the West Indies campus at Mona in Jamaica.

Professionally, Zoe has spent her career developing, executing and measuring communication strategies.

One of her most notable professional achievements was her consultancy research project for the World Food Programme of the United Nations.

As a consultant, she conducted rigorous research and analysis on how non-profits could create beneficial pro-bono relationships with the media.









At the end of the contract, she provided policy recommendations to the WFP which were immediately put into use by the organisation.

Locally, her communication campaigns have also reaped success across multiple industries including telecommunications, energy and tourism.

Zoë has also been actively involved with community and youth development, through her involvement with the Rotaract Club of Grenada.

Throughout her time with the organisation, she served as PRO and Director, and was instrumental in projects spanning education, health, and environmentalism.

Zoe will work alongside nine other young professionals from the region on the Caribbean and Americas Regional Committee of the CYC.

The Commonwealth Youth Council will be undertaking an aggressive brand and project awareness campaign, to ensure all young people across the region are aware of the organization’s initiatives.

The Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC) is the official voice of the young people across all Commonwealth nations.

The council’s aim is to further advance the youth development agenda by integrating young people into the development work of the Commonwealth at national, regional, and Pan-Commonwealth levels.

It also provides a sustainable platform for unified engagement with decision makers and youth-led development initiatives.