ULA Atlas V NROL-107
Sep 10, 2023 08:47 AM
Space Launch Complex 41 • Cape Canaveral Space Force Base
Please note: The Visitor Complex will open to view the launch of Atlas V NROL-107 on September 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET.
Parking and ticketing will open at 6:45 AM ET.
Plan for increased traffic to and from Kennedy Space Center.
Initial view:
Watch the launch of the Atlas V rocket from the following vantage points:
Start viewing
LC-39 observation gantry
$49 In addition to enrollment
Tickets for the launch are sold out.
- Watch the rocket leave the launch pad
- In addition to a valid entry ticket, an Initial Transport Ticket (LTT) is required
- Approximately 2.3 miles / 3.7 kilometers from the launch pad
- Buses board the Saturn 1b rocket’s engine end at 7:00 a.m. at the Rocket Garden.
- Publish audio and interactive commentary
- Light refreshments and souvenir (retrieved at LC-39 viewing platform)
Atlantis Northern Steppe
The Space Shuttle is on the left as it approaches Atlantis
Included with admission
- Look for the rocket once it clears the tree line
- Approximately 7.1 miles / 11.4 kilometers from the launch pad
- The viewing area opens at 7:15 am
- Included with visitor campus admission
- Publish audio, video and interactive commentary
Rocket Launch: September 10, 2023 | ULA Atlas V NROL-107
Job Details:
- Issue Provider: United Launch Alliance (ULA)
- Rocket Type: Atlas V551
- Place of payment: Space Launch Complex 41
The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket launches the SilentParker/NROL-107 mission, a joint National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and US Space Force (USSF) mission to enhance space field awareness. The issuance window opens at 8:47 AM ET and closes at 9:45 AM ET.
