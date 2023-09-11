Top News

September 11, 2023
Humphrey Mcgee

Event details


ULA Atlas V NROL-107

Sep 10, 2023 08:47 AM

Space Launch Complex 41 • Cape Canaveral Space Force Base

Please note: The Visitor Complex will open to view the launch of Atlas V NROL-107 on September 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET.
Parking and ticketing will open at 6:45 AM ET.
Plan for increased traffic to and from Kennedy Space Center.

Initial view:

Watch the launch of the Atlas V rocket from the following vantage points:

Start viewing

LC-39 observation gantry

$49 In addition to enrollment

Tickets for the launch are sold out.

  • Watch the rocket leave the launch pad
  • In addition to a valid entry ticket, an Initial Transport Ticket (LTT) is required
  • Approximately 2.3 miles / 3.7 kilometers from the launch pad
  • Buses board the Saturn 1b rocket’s engine end at 7:00 a.m. at the Rocket Garden.
  • Publish audio and interactive commentary
  • Light refreshments and souvenir (retrieved at LC-39 viewing platform)

Atlantis Northern Steppe

The Space Shuttle is on the left as it approaches Atlantis

Included with admission

  • Look for the rocket once it clears the tree line
  • Approximately 7.1 miles / 11.4 kilometers from the launch pad
  • The viewing area opens at 7:15 am
  • Included with visitor campus admission
  • Publish audio, video and interactive commentary

Buy admission

ULA Atlas V AFSPC-11 Publication

Rocket Launch: September 10, 2023 | ULA Atlas V NROL-107

Job Details:

  • Issue Provider: United Launch Alliance (ULA)
  • Rocket Type: Atlas V551
  • Place of payment: Space Launch Complex 41

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket launches the SilentParker/NROL-107 mission, a joint National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and US Space Force (USSF) mission to enhance space field awareness. The issuance window opens at 8:47 AM ET and closes at 9:45 AM ET.





