UK’s Liz Truss to unleash billions of pounds to help energy bills

Newly elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to announce a multi-billion pound stimulus package to help people hit by rising energy prices.

LONDON – England’s new prime minister Liz Truss is set to announce a package worth tens of billions of pounds to help people pay their energy bills on Thursday, but there are concerns over how it will be funded.

The policy announcement is expected to freeze energy prices at their current level, or £2,500 ($2,870). The current cap, which comes into effect next month, will increase the average energy bill from £1,971 to £3,549 a year.

In his first speech as prime minister on Tuesday evening, Truss said he would “deal with the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war”. “This week I will take action to tackle energy bills and secure future energy supplies,” he said.

The announcement comes to more than 170,000 people in the UK They plan to cancel their energy bills In opposition to Increased energy price cap.

The Number of people living in fuel poverty In Britain, which is defined as not being able to heat a home adequately, unless financial support is provided, it will hit 12 million households (42%) this winter, according to campaign group End Fuel Poverty Coalition.

£180 billion worth of support?

Exact details of the package are yet to be revealed. Early estimates suggested it could be worth around £100 billion in support, but recent estimates from Deutsche Bank said it could be closer to £200 billion.

The bank raised its expectations as reports suggested the energy bill freeze would be around £2,500, a “significantly lower amount” than the bank had expected, it said in a research note on Wednesday.

According to the bank, the £40 billion package will be set to support businesses with their energy costs, bringing the total of expected support measures to £180 billion, according to reports.

It was originally expected that only houses would get support.

The figure is almost half of what was spent on financial aid during the Covid-19 pandemic and just 8% of GDP, according to Deutsche Bank. The freeze is expected to come into effect from October.

The bill ultimately falls on taxpayers

The package declared by the truss is not very different from a A plan proposed by the opposition Labor Party On August 14.

The main difference is that Labor had proposed funding the move through a windfall tax on oil and gas companies – something the new prime minister has rejected.

“I am against a flat tax,” Truss said in the House of Commons during her first question session with fellow lawmakers on Wednesday.

“I believe it’s the wrong thing to put companies off investing in the UK, as we need to grow the economy,” he said.

Boosting the UK economy through “tax cuts and reforms” was one of three key mandates set out by the new prime minister in her maiden speech on Tuesday evening.

Others tackled the energy crisis and improved Britain’s National Health Service.

According to Christopher Dembig, head of macro analysis at Saxo Bank, the new energy package will be financed by additional government debt, but the repercussions of the financial support could be felt for decades.

“She has only one path to follow: open the door to a massive stimulus package and, once the crisis is resolved, increase taxation,” Dembig said.