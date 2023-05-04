Ukraine’s Zelensky, in The Hague, says Putin must face justice

AMSTERDAM, May 4 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin must be brought to justice for his war in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in The Hague on Thursday.

“We are going to set up a separate court to show that these people are not untouchable,” Zelenskiy told a news conference. “We want justice.”

The International Criminal Court, a permanent war crimes court in The Hague, issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March on suspicion of abducting children from Ukraine, which would constitute a war crime.

But the ICC has no jurisdiction over the crime of aggression in Ukraine. An act of aggression is defined by the United Nations as “an invasion or attack by the armed forces of one State against another State or any military aggression”.

The European Commission said it supports the creation of a separate international center to investigate the crime of aggression in Ukraine, which would be set up in The Hague.

“We all want to see a different Vladimir in The Hague, who deserves to be sanctioned for his crimes in the capital of international law,” Zelensky said in a speech earlier in the day, referring to Putin.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech titled "There is no peace without justice for Ukraine" in The Hague, Netherlands on May 4, 2023.

“I’m sure that will happen when we win, and we will win,” he said.

A new court to adjudicate the occupation is a group of countries that support it, or the UN. There are important legal and practical questions surrounding how legalization will be achieved with the approval of the General Assembly.

Russia is not a member of the ICC and has already rejected its jurisdiction. It denies committing atrocities during its conflict with Ukraine, which it calls a “special operation” to “militarize” its neighbor.

Earlier in the day, as he left the ICC after less than an hour’s travel, Zelensky, dressed in his trademark khaki, shouted “Slava Ukraine” — or glory to Ukraine — at a Ukrainian family standing outside the ICC building.

The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte saying in February that he did not rule out any military support for Kiev as long as it did not bring NATO into conflict with Russia.

Rutte promised that there were “no obstacles” to sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, before adding that “we’re not there yet,” adding that discussions were underway with other countries on the matter.

Russia has stepped up attacks as Ukraine prepares for a counter-offensive to retake Russian-occupied territory in the south and east. At least 23 civilians were killed in Russian shelling on the frontline south of Kherson on Wednesday.

