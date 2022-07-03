UFC 276 Live Results — Israel Adesanya Vs. Jared Cannonier: Updates, Highlights, Fight Card, Start Time

The UFC’s international fight week concludes Saturday with UFC 276 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event features two world title fights and a loaded card featuring many of the biggest names of the UFC’s modern era.

In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight championship against dangerous contender Jared Cannonier. Adesanya’s only career loss came when he jumped up to light heavyweight to face then-champion John Blachowicz and lost his bid for a two-division title. Cannonier began his UFC career at heavyweight before moving up to light heavyweight, ending up at middleweight, where he compiled a 5-1 record to capture the title.

CBS Sports will be with you all Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from UFC 276 below. The main card begins at 10 pm ET on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 276 card and results