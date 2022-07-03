UFC 276 Live Results — Israel Adesanya Vs. Jared Cannonier: Updates, Highlights, Fight Card, Start Time

The UFC’s international fight week concludes Saturday with UFC 276 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event features two world title fights and a loaded card featuring many of the biggest names of the UFC’s modern era.
In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight championship against dangerous contender Jared Cannonier. Adesanya’s only career loss came when he jumped up to light heavyweight to face then-champion John Blachowicz and lost his bid for a two-division title. Cannonier began his UFC career at heavyweight before moving up to light heavyweight, ending up at middleweight, where he compiled a 5-1 record to capture the title.
Can’t get enough of boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of war games from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Combat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell For the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 276 below.
CBS Sports will be with you all Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from UFC 276 below. The main card begins at 10 pm ET on ESPN+ PPV.
UFC 276 card and results
- Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Jared Cannonier, middleweight championship
- Alexander Volkanovsky (c) def. Max Holloway via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
- Alex Pereira def. Sean Strickland via first round TKO (punches)
- Brian Barberena def. Robbie Lawler via second round TKO (punches)
- Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhos An eye poke ends in a no-contest
- Jalin Turner def. Brad Riddell via first-round submission (guillotine choke)
- Jim Miller def. Donald Cerrone Second Round via Submission (Guillotine Choke)
- Ian Carey def. Gabriel Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Tricus to Plessis dep. Brad Tavares via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Andre Muniz def. Uriah Hall by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Macy Barber def. Jessica I via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Julija Stolyarenko def. Jessica Rose-Clark via first-round submission (armbar)
“Friend of animals everywhere. Coffee maven. Professional food trailblazer. Twitter buff.”