UAW President Calls on Biden to Picket

Sean Fine, president of the United Automobile Workers, stepped up pressure on the White House on Friday. President Biden publicly called on Biden to join workers in a strike against the nation’s leading automakers.
“We invite and encourage everyone who supports our cause, from our friends and family to the President of the United States, to join us in the picket line,” said Mr. Fine said in a speech streamed online.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr. Biden’s re-election campaign posted a video on social media of Republican presidential candidates and Fox News anchors lamenting his support for unions. Mr. Biden’s headline read: “Yes.”
Recently Mr. Seth Harris, a former deputy labor secretary who served as Biden’s top labor adviser, said he believed the president was unlikely to picket with striking workers. Mr. Trump said doing so would distract from the issues at the heart of the UAW’s dispute with the auto companies and set a precedent for other striking workers to have the president visit their picket lines. Harris said.
“The role of the president is to enthusiastically support collective bargaining because it gives workers a voice in their workplaces,” Mr. Harris said. “He is the leader of all, he has to protect this collective-bargaining system and the parties have to bargain with each other to reach the desired outcome, which is an agreement they can agree on.”
Mr. Fain’s call came. A strike that began last week at three plants in the Midwest will expand to 38 more locations in 20 states by noon Friday, a union leader announced. He said negotiations with General Motors and Stellandis have not made significant progress, but Ford has made more efforts to meet the union’s demands.
Mr. Biden defended the striking auto workers, saying they “deserve a fair share of the benefits that workers helped create” when the strike began last week. The White House has dispatched Labor Secretary Julie Sue and top White House economic adviser Jean Sperling to end the strike.
Mr. Biden has called himself “the most pro-union president in American history” and has long made his alliances with and support for organized labor a central part of his political identity. But his administration’s push for a transition to electric vehicles has put him at odds with the UAW because electric vehicles require fewer workers to produce.
The UAW has broken with other major unions, so far Mr. Not endorsing Biden’s re-election bid.
Former President Donald J. Trump is skipping next week’s Republican presidential primary debate and giving a speech to current and former union workers in Michigan. Mr. Trump’s condemnation of international free trade agreements drew a significant portion of union workers from the Democratic Party in his 2016 victory. In his current campaign, he has taken a stand against the federal push for more electric vehicles.
Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina – Like other Republican presidential candidates, Mr. Trump is the underdog — he tried to insert himself into the news cycle about the strike this week by suggesting that auto workers should be laid off. Companies are prohibited from legally implementing.
On Thursday, the UAW said Mr. Scott backtracked by filing a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board (such complaints are often dismissed). On Friday, Mr. Scott called the UAW “one of the most corrupt and corrupt unions in America” and said the union’s contract proposal would lead to a government bailout.
Michigan, the heart of the U.S. auto industry, is expected to be a key battleground state for both parties in next year’s presidential election. After decades of supporting Democrats in presidential elections, Mr. Trump narrowly won the state in 2016. Mr. Biden flipped the state in 2020.
Democrats now control nearly every major state office in Michigan and have rallied in support of striking workers, with several top elected officials appearing at rallies and pickets over the past week.
Appearing at a rally with Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont when the strike began, Mr. Criticized Mr Trump.
“Friend of animals everywhere. Coffee maven. Professional food trailblazer. Twitter buff.”