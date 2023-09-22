UAW President Calls on Biden to Picket

Sean Fine, president of the United Automobile Workers, stepped up pressure on the White House on Friday. President Biden publicly called on Biden to join workers in a strike against the nation’s leading automakers.

“We invite and encourage everyone who supports our cause, from our friends and family to the President of the United States, to join us in the picket line,” said Mr. Fine said in a speech streamed online.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr. Biden’s re-election campaign posted a video on social media of Republican presidential candidates and Fox News anchors lamenting his support for unions. Mr. Biden’s headline read: “Yes.”

Recently Mr. Seth Harris, a former deputy labor secretary who served as Biden’s top labor adviser, said he believed the president was unlikely to picket with striking workers. Mr. Trump said doing so would distract from the issues at the heart of the UAW’s dispute with the auto companies and set a precedent for other striking workers to have the president visit their picket lines. Harris said.