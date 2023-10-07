UAW, Mack Trucks workers to vote on contract

- UAW members are preparing to vote on a labor contract with Volvo Group-owned Mack Trucks.
- Those workers hope they can get the same benefits as their brothers expect from Detroit automakers.
- But Mack Trucks — which offers 19% pay raises, endorsement bonuses, increased 401(k) company payouts and other benefits — isn’t on the same level as the big three automakers.
United Auto Workers picket the General Motors Lansing Delta plant in Delta Township, Michigan on September 29, 2023.
Rebecca Cook | Reuters
DETROIT – Members of the United Auto Workers, which owns Mack trucks owned by Volvo Group, will vote on a tentative contract this weekend rather than the union’s demand in negotiations with Detroit automakers.
Sunday’s vote of about 3,900 union members could test workers’ willingness to ratify a lower contract compared to increased expectations set by UAW President Sean Fine for hourly wage increases, equal pay for equal work, inflation protections and shorter work weeks.
Although Make Trucks is a separate company and a different part of the union than the division that includes members with General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellandis, some workers at the Detroit automakers expected to receive the same raises and benefits as their union brethren.
“In my opinion, the Master deal is not terrible. It’s not a bad deal, but it’s nowhere near what we expected,” a 12-year Mack truck worker at the company’s Lehigh Valley operations in Pennsylvania told CNBC.
A worker with Mack trucks and several other UAW members, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation from the union or company, said they plan to vote against the contract. Their reasons include the temporary contract not meeting expectations, the length of the contract being a year longer than before and the wage increases and bonuses not being enough to cover inflation or reward them for working through the Covid-19 pandemic.
“When we went in, we basically followed the same path as the automakers,” Worker said. “They have changed some things for the better, but, in my opinion, not enough.”
Mac Trucks temporary contract varies by location and job but For many workers, It includes an approximately 19% pay increase over the five-year contract, including 10% upon ratification; $3,500 endorsement bonus; 401(k) company payouts increased; and other benefits. It does not include eliminating pay tiers (it only has a one-year reduction, which brings the steps to five years); Re-establishment of traditional pensions; cost of living adjustments against inflation; or shorter work weeks.
The Mack Trucks tentative contract isn’t a bad deal, but it’s a 40% wage increase, inflation protection, work/life balance and other bonuses and benefits that Fine has set as the standard for negotiations with Detroit automakers. For Detroit automakers, wage slabs have also been cut in half over eight years — “unacceptable,” said Fine, a former auto worker, on Friday.
Mack Trucks and the UAW announced the tentative agreement early Monday, followed by releasing “highlights” of the deal to members later in the week. Neither the UAW nor Mack Trucks has publicly released the tentative agreement ahead of staff meetings this weekend to discuss details of the contract and vote.
Another Mack Trucks worker described it as “disgraceful” and “disgraceful” compared to their expectations and that UAW international leaders are currently negotiating with the Detroit automakers, also known as the Big Three.
“We are the low man on the totem pole and we don’t get any support from the international,” said the material technologist of more than 10 years. “They’re pushing this [tentative agreement] They don’t have to deal with us when the big three negotiate.”
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fine during an online broadcast to update union members on negotiations with Detroit automakers on Oct. 6, 2023.
Screenshot
The UAW declined to comment on the comparison between the contracts between Mack Trucks and the Detroit automaker. Mack Trucks President Stephen Roy said in a statement Monday that the tentative deal will “provide substantial pay increases and continue first-class benefits for Mack employees and their families.”
Another senior worker at Mack Truck’s Lehigh Valley Operations in Pennsylvania said they don’t expect the same raises and benefits as those being negotiated with Detroit automakers, but more than what’s in the current tentative contract.
“We pay dues just like the Big Three,” said a Mack Trucks employee of about 20 years who has held several positions at the company. “We need to get at least the same negotiating options.”
One of the “options” Mack truck workers have mentioned is to hold targeted strikes at Detroit automakers to fight for more wages and benefits, particularly the reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments to fight inflation.
“My honest opinion is that I thought we were going to go on strike because there was no cola in it,” the worker said. So, in five years, we’re going to be in the same hole again.
Maric Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University An expert on labor issues in Detroit, he said it’s important to note that Mack Trucks is not in the same position as Detroit automakers. However, raised expectations from union members can be a problem.
“The UAW may be a victim of its own success,” he said. “Everybody’s going to say they’re getting a good deal here and we want the same thing … but they’re operating in different industries or different segments of the larger industry and they have different financial considerations, and I think that’s what you’re seeing here.”
“Friend of animals everywhere. Coffee maven. Professional food trailblazer. Twitter buff.”