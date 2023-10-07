UAW, Mack Trucks workers to vote on contract

UAW members are preparing to vote on a labor contract with Volvo Group-owned Mack Trucks.

Those workers hope they can get the same benefits as their brothers expect from Detroit automakers.

But Mack Trucks — which offers 19% pay raises, endorsement bonuses, increased 401(k) company payouts and other benefits — isn’t on the same level as the big three automakers.

United Auto Workers picket the General Motors Lansing Delta plant in Delta Township, Michigan on September 29, 2023. Rebecca Cook | Reuters

DETROIT – Members of the United Auto Workers, which owns Mack trucks owned by Volvo Group, will vote on a tentative contract this weekend rather than the union’s demand in negotiations with Detroit automakers. Sunday’s vote of about 3,900 union members could test workers’ willingness to ratify a lower contract compared to increased expectations set by UAW President Sean Fine for hourly wage increases, equal pay for equal work, inflation protections and shorter work weeks. Although Make Trucks is a separate company and a different part of the union than the division that includes members with General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellandis, some workers at the Detroit automakers expected to receive the same raises and benefits as their union brethren. “In my opinion, the Master deal is not terrible. It’s not a bad deal, but it’s nowhere near what we expected,” a 12-year Mack truck worker at the company’s Lehigh Valley operations in Pennsylvania told CNBC. A worker with Mack trucks and several other UAW members, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation from the union or company, said they plan to vote against the contract. Their reasons include the temporary contract not meeting expectations, the length of the contract being a year longer than before and the wage increases and bonuses not being enough to cover inflation or reward them for working through the Covid-19 pandemic. See also Biden and the GOP reached a debt ceiling deal, and now Congress must approve it to prevent a catastrophic default

“When we went in, we basically followed the same path as the automakers,” Worker said. “They have changed some things for the better, but, in my opinion, not enough.” Mac Trucks temporary contract varies by location and job but For many workers, It includes an approximately 19% pay increase over the five-year contract, including 10% upon ratification; $3,500 endorsement bonus; 401(k) company payouts increased; and other benefits. It does not include eliminating pay tiers (it only has a one-year reduction, which brings the steps to five years); Re-establishment of traditional pensions; cost of living adjustments against inflation; or shorter work weeks. The Mack Trucks tentative contract isn’t a bad deal, but it’s a 40% wage increase, inflation protection, work/life balance and other bonuses and benefits that Fine has set as the standard for negotiations with Detroit automakers. For Detroit automakers, wage slabs have also been cut in half over eight years — “unacceptable,” said Fine, a former auto worker, on Friday. Mack Trucks and the UAW announced the tentative agreement early Monday, followed by releasing “highlights” of the deal to members later in the week. Neither the UAW nor Mack Trucks has publicly released the tentative agreement ahead of staff meetings this weekend to discuss details of the contract and vote. Another Mack Trucks worker described it as “disgraceful” and “disgraceful” compared to their expectations and that UAW international leaders are currently negotiating with the Detroit automakers, also known as the Big Three. “We are the low man on the totem pole and we don’t get any support from the international,” said the material technologist of more than 10 years. “They’re pushing this [tentative agreement] They don’t have to deal with us when the big three negotiate.” See also French presidential election: Macron finishes ahead of Le Pen in first round vote

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fine during an online broadcast to update union members on negotiations with Detroit automakers on Oct. 6, 2023. Screenshot