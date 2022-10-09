Twitter Deletes Kanye West Tweet For Violating Twitter Rules – The Hollywood Reporter

One of Kanye “Ye” West’s tweets was removed the same day for violating its rules Meta confirmed to do The Hollywood Reporter His Instagram account has been banned for violating the site’s policies.

In a tweet Saturday night, West wrote that “Death to the Jewish People 3” was going.

“I’m getting little sleep tonight, but when I wake up I’m going to 3 DEATH ON THE JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote. “The funny thing is, I can’t really be anti-Semitic, because black people are really Jewish too, and you’ve played with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your agenda.”

An hour later and tens of thousands of engagements later, the tweet doesn’t appear on the rapper’s Twitter feed. Instead, there’s a notice from Twitter that says, “This tweet violated Twitter rules.”

West returned to Twitter on Friday after a long hiatus, where he immediately called out Metta Mark Zuckerberg“How come you get me kicked off Instagram,” she was soon welcomed back to Twitter Elon Musk, who confirmed plans to buy Twitter. “Welcome back to Twitter my friend,” Musk replied to West’s tweet about Zuckerberg.

The rapper’s Instagram account was banned after he posted an exchange that allegedly took place between him and Diddy, in which users criticized West for using language that appeared to be anti-Semitic. The post has since been deleted.

West’s first Twitter post since 2020 came on October 7, in which he posted a photo of himself in a warehouse wearing a black hat with the words “2024” written on it.

And, “Who do you think canceled the culture?” He has also posted questions like as well as pro-Iranian youth tweets. He wrote, “Iranian youth are leading a revolution against 44 years of dictatorship. The world should support them and respect their courage.