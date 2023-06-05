Trump’s lawyers met with Justice Department officials following complaints about the special counsel’s investigation





Lawyers for the former president Donald Trump He met with Justice Department officials on Monday, following a public request for a meeting about what he characterized as prosecutorial misconduct, sources familiar with the matter said.

The 90-minute meeting appeared to mark the end of the special counsel’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents and potential sanctions. Trump’s lawyers did not comment to reporters after the departure.

The meeting was chaired by the Justice Department’s top career official, who works under Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. Neither Monaco nor Attorney General Merrick Garlando attended.

Jack Smith, the special counsel handling DOJ’s documents and the former president’s obstruction investigation, met with Trump’s lawyers at the Justice Department on Monday, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Smith was hired by Garland last year and has been operating independently.

CBS News DOJ first reported the meeting between officials and Trump’s lawyers and tweeted a picture of one of the lawyers entering Justice Department headquarters.

A grand jury is expected to hear testimony this week from another witness in a classified documents trial in a federal court in South Florida, according to a source.

In a letter to Garland from Trump attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty requesting the meeting last month, posted on Trump’s social media site, “No president of the United States, in the history of our country, has ever been subjected to such a baseless investigation.” outrageous and illegal fashion.”

Defense attorneys sometimes meet with prosecutors when an indictment decision is imminent. But sources familiar with the investigation previously told CNN that Smith had not informed Trump’s lawyers that he was close to such a decision.

It remains to be seen whether Smith interviewed Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, who could be a key witness, and it’s unclear when Smith will release his findings in a final report to Garland or rule on any charges.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect a grand jury hearing from a new witness in South Florida.

This story has been updated with additional details.