Trump tells judge he may try to move Georgia election meddling case to federal court

Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane upon arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, August 24.





CNN

—



Former President Donald Trump on Thursday He formally informed the judge He may try to move his state case to federal court, overseeing the Georgia election tampering case.

Trump’s lawyers have previously said they would try to move the case, which would allow federal officials to drop the charges by using immunity.

“President Trump hereby notifies the court that he may seek dismissal of his lawsuit in federal court,” his lawyer, Steven Sato, said in a brief court filing. “To be valid, the notice of his removal must be filed within 30 days of his arrest.”

The 30-day clock began on August 31, when Trump waived his right to a trial and entered a not guilty plea.

Trump has several potential advantages if he moves the state case to federal court.

It will give him Additional ways to reduce fees If he can convince a judge that his alleged actions in the indictment were tied to his legitimate duties as a government official.

If the case ends up in state court, all jurors will come from Fulton County, which President Joe Biden won by 47 points. If the case goes to federal court, the jury pool will be removed from the 10-county region near Atlanta that Biden won by 32 points, a narrow but still comfortable margin.

Many of Trump’s 19 co-defendants are already trying to move their cases to federal court.

His former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, testified at a hearing last week as part of his bid to move the case forward. Further hearings are scheduled for later this month on whether a federal judge will weigh similar requests from former Trump-era Justice Department official Jeffrey Clarke and other co-defendants.

This story has been updated with additional details.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the jury pool for Fulton County’s state court.