Trump spends $ 500,000 to defeat Brian Kemp

Former President Trump’s Save America PAC has given half a million dollars to the Get Georgia Right PAC, which is working to unseat incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Why it matters: This is Trump’s first major financial investment in a 2022 cycle during which he’s endorsed more than 100 GOP candidates up and down the ballot.

The news was first reported by Politico.

Catch up quick: Perhaps no politician has faced as much of Trump’s wrath in his quest to overturn the 2020 election than Brian Kemp, who resisted the presidents requests for a special legislative session.

Trump sharply attacked Kemp, vowed to campaign against him and followed through by endorsing Kemp’s challenger, former Senator David Perdue late last year.

Earlier this year Perdue reported raising $ 1.1 million, while Kemp reported $ 12.7 million cash on hand.

Our thought bubble via Axios’ Lachlan Markay: The donation shows Trump is finally putting to work some of the massive sums he’s raised since leaving office.

But it’s telling that in a year when Republicans have a good shot at retaking the Senate and winning other key races up and down the ballot, Trump’s first major foray into a 2022 political contest is coming at the expense of an intra-party critic.

It’s an exercise in score-settling, as much about re-litigating the 2020 election as scoring political victories going forward.

The other side: In a statement Kemp’s campaign senior advisor Cody Hall said “David Perdue is going to need a lot more than $ 500,000 to distract from his unhinged rant attacking the Georgia State Patrol,” referring to a Tuesday press conference in which Perdue said Georgia “needs to get our state patrol back to the elite level.”