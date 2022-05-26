Trump said he approved the songs on Jan. 6 about hanging Pence

Shortly afterwards, hundreds of rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence!” Jan. On May 6, 2021, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows walked out of the Oval Office into the dining room, into his own office, and addressed colleagues, including President Donald J. Wright. Trump complains that the vice president is a whip. Security.

According to an account submitted to the House Committee on January 6, Mr. Meadows, then Mr. Trump said something and told colleagues that perhaps Mr. Pence should be hanged.

It is not clear in what tone Mr Trump was said to have spoken. But the announced comment is further evidence of how serious the rift between the president and his vice president is, and Mr. Not only did Trump fail to take action to stop the rioters, Mr. He recognized their feelings about Pence. – He put pressure on the defeated to block the certification of the election college results of the day – a reflection of his own frustration at not being able to recover his loss.

As the committee created a timeline of what the president was doing during the riots, Mr. Trump’s account was first presented to the House Committee by at least one witness, two of whom briefly spoke of their mission.