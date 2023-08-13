Trump and DeSantis appeared in a rare candidate coordination at the Iowa State Fair

The crowd cheered. The pork is charred. Then there was former President Donald J. shouted at Trump, asking him to identify his biggest challenger in the 2024 Republican primary.

“Don’t look at him,” said Mr. Trump responded.

When the two candidates converged on the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Mr. Trump made the mistake. But his campaign team took every opportunity to jab the Florida governor.

Although the two candidates did not cross paths, Mr. With the arrival of DeSantis, Mr. Trump’s appearance is consistent. Mr. When DeSantis finished flipping the pork, Mr. Trump designed a raucous visit. And Mr. Trump brought with him a bunch of Florida House members who endorsed him over their own governor.

This is Mr. It was a rare moment of side-by-side comparison between Trump and his main opponent, and Mr. Mr. Trump leads Mr. DeSantis by an average of more than 30 percentage points nationally, though his margin is narrower in Iowa — a gap his rivals hope will narrow as the criminal cases against him continue. The first match of 2024 will be Mr. Widely seen as Trump’s best chance to slow the march to the nomination.