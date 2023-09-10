Tropical Storm Joa causes dangerous surf and rip currents along the coasts of California and Mexico

Storms formed by Tropical Storm Joa will cause “life-threatening” coastal conditions along the California coast and along the west coast of Mexico through Monday. National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center.
As of 11 a.m. ET Sunday, Jowa had weakened to a tropical storm in the eastern Pacific and was moving northwest at nearly 5 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the NHC said. Advice.
Jowa will weaken to a post-tropical cyclone by Sunday night, the NHC said. Nevertheless, Joa is creating hazardous sea conditions in parts of Southern California.
“These swells may rip life-threatening surf and current conditions into Monday,” the NHC warned. “See products from your local weather office.”
