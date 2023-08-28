Tropical Storm Italia: Maps and Forecast for Florida

Tropical Storm Italia is expected to intensify and strengthen into “a dangerous major hurricane” by the time it reaches Florida’s Gulf Coast early Wednesday, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to slowly strengthen as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, but hopes are high among forecasters that the rapid intensification that will replace the storm will occur on Tuesday. A major category three hurricane is one with sustained winds of 115 miles per hour or greater. The storm is expected to cross western Cuba and move north toward the Gulf, strengthening toward land.

Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are possible for Florida’s West Coast and Panhandle late Tuesday.