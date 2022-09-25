Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it heads toward Florida

It was about Ian 255 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica Saturday 6 pm According to the National Hurricane Center, it is moving west at 16 mph. “There will be significant strengthening in the next few days,” the center said.

The forecast shows Ian “as a major hurricane over the eastern Gulf as it approaches the west coast of Florida,” after briefly passing Cuba at or near major hurricane strength, the center said Friday. According to the Hurricane Center’s most recent forecast cones, the entire Florida panhandle and nearly the entire west coast of the state could be at risk.

After strengthening overnight, Ian — previously known as Tropical Depression Nine — has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h) and is forecast to reach hurricane status within the next two days as it approaches the Cayman Islands early Monday morning.

Ian is then expected to rapidly intensify into a Category 3 hurricane before reaching western Cuba early Tuesday morning. Conditions are very favorable for strengthening and the National Hurricane Center’s forecast now brings Ian to a Category 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.