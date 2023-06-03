Tropical Storm Arlene: Latest Track and Updates

Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, becoming the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Arlene was about 165 miles west of Key West, Fla., on Saturday morning It was moving southeast toward Cuba at nine miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center said In a consultation. No coastal watch or warning is in effect, the hurricane center said.

The storm had sustained winds of about 40 mph, high winds and tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 70 mph from the center. But the storm is expected to weaken in the next 24 hours and dissipate on Sunday. However, parts of South Florida could get as much as 5 inches of rain through tonight.

Tropical disturbances with winds up to 39 mph get a name. Once winds reach 74 mph, a storm becomes a hurricane, and at 111 mph, it becomes a major hurricane.