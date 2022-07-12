Senior officers Tour de France During the 10th stage of the race from Morsin to Mekeve, the system dragged climate change protesters into a ditch.

Despite being chained around the neck, a small group of young protesters were dragged off the race track by tourism officials. About 36 kilometers from the end, on a stretch of straight road, protesters sat on the track and raised red flares. Both the stage breakaway and the peloton were halted until the road was cleared.

Climate activists from the Ternier Reform Movement said: “Because the government doesn’t care about the climate crisis, we need to come and seize the Tour de France to focus on what’s important to our survival. We need our government to act while they lead us to the slaughterhouse.

“Nonviolent disruption is our last chance to be heard and avoid the worst effects of global warming,” the group said.

Tour de France organizers, ASO, declined to comment on the protest. Commenting on the scene on the in-race motorbike, Sir Bradley Wiggins told the Eurosport audience: “It was really going. It was really crazy. A lot of people got angry and some of the Dirección Sportifs got out of the cars and got in.

The Ternier renewal team was responsible for the disruption at the French Open tennis when a protester, wearing a T-shirt that read “We have 1,028 more days,” jumped onto the court and tied himself to the net. At the tour protest, they wore t-shirts that read “We have 989 more days”.

The Tour has long been the target of protests, but this comes as race organizers have pledged to reduce their carbon footprint. This year’s “Road Book”, a handbook issued to everyone working at the race, says the Tour is “firmly committed to being an increasingly environmentally-responsible organisation”.

In 2020, during the pandemic tour, the race was criticized by recently elected “green” mayors in some major cities in France. Lyon’s mayor, Grégory Doucet, has described the Tour as “macho and polluting” and lacking an environmental conscience, and there have been many calls for the race to further reduce its carbon footprint.

Dadej Bhogar waits for the race to resume after the protests. Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The race’s final outcome was in doubt when race leader Dadaj Bhogar’s UAE Emirates team suffered two positive Covid-19 tests, 48 ​​hours after all riders in the peloton had been tested and declared free of the virus.

George Bennett, one of the defending champion’s key mountain support riders, and team-mate Raffael Majka both tested positive in Morsin on Tuesday morning. Bennett withdrew from the race, while Majka was allowed to continue on the grounds that he was asymptomatic.

On Saturday, another team from Pokkar, Waygard Stake Langen, also tested positive and withdrew. The eight-man team that Bocagar started with in Copenhagen is now down to six, and Majka’s continuation is uncertain.

“As per our internal protocols, Majka was tested for Covid-19 and returned a positive result this morning,” the UAE group said in a statement.

“He is asymptomatic and analyzing his PCR, [we] Like Bob Jungles, he has very little risk of infection [the AG2R Citroen rider who tested positive in Copenhagen] Earlier in the race.” Australian Luke Turbridge (Team Bike Exchange) also tested positive and was ruled out of the race.

The ASO moved to restrict media access to team buses or the paddock, saying that “only the UCI (Jury, Commissioners, Anti-Doping), staff of the teams and the staff of the body overseeing the teams will have access to the paddock.”. Access to the finish lines for the media remains unchanged.

Magnus Cort Nielsen of the EF Education-EasyPost team won the podium in a photo finish from the absent Turbridge team, Nicholas Schultz. Lennard Camna of Bora Hansgrohe moved to within 11 seconds of race leader Bogger but is expected to drop back over the next 48 hours, which includes the summits of the Albe de Hus and the Col du Cranon.