Tornado hits central Mississippi, killing at least 1 person

At least one person was killed and 19 others injured when a tornado hit central Mississippi overnight and destroyed up to 30 buildings, authorities said.

A tornado touched down in the town of Lewin, about 70 miles east of Jackson, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, said Eric Carpenter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson.

Mr. Carpenter said multiple tornadoes could have hit the area overnight, but survey crews were still assessing the damage Monday morning.