Today’s Stock Futures: Live Updates

32 minutes ago

Starbucks shares fell more than 1% before the hour after TD Cowen said slower consumer spending and macroeconomic interventions could hurt the China coffee chain.

The company downgraded the stock to market activity on Tuesday.

“While we forecast 2023-25E EPS to be achievable, the multiple is not discounted against 5Y in our view. [average] “We expect the stock to be in a holding pattern,” said analyst Andrew Charles. “We like the long-term story, but move sideways as we monitor China’s macro and competitive dynamics.”

– Brian Evans