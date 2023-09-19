Top News

Today’s Stock Futures: Live Updates

September 19, 2023
Humphrey Mcgee

16 minutes ago

Stocks that make the biggest moves in the premarket

Check out the companies making headlines ahead of time:

  • Cruise ships both gained about 2% after improvements by Carnival, Royal Caribbean Group – Trust. The Wall Street firm, which moved Royal Caribbean from hold to buy and put Carnival on hold for sale, noted that the outlook for 2024 and 2025 was “exceptionally strong.” Trust maintained its hold rating on Norwegian Cruise Lines, which was up more than 1% in premarket trading.
  • Deere & Company, CNH Industrial – Both stocks fell in the premarket after Evercore ISI cut each to in-line prices, citing agricultural production cuts. Deere fell 1.4%, CNH fell 1.2%.
  • Starbucks — Shares fell 1.2% after TD Cowen downgraded the coffee company on a “worrisome” macro backdrop in China. The company believes that slower consumer spending in China will hit stock growth and hurt Starbucks’ multiples.

– Sarah Min

32 minutes ago

DD Cowen downgrades Starbucks amid China headwinds

Starbucks shares fell more than 1% before the hour after TD Cowen said slower consumer spending and macroeconomic interventions could hurt the China coffee chain.

The company downgraded the stock to market activity on Tuesday.

“While we forecast 2023-25E EPS to be achievable, the multiple is not discounted against 5Y in our view. [average] “We expect the stock to be in a holding pattern,” said analyst Andrew Charles. “We like the long-term story, but move sideways as we monitor China’s macro and competitive dynamics.”

CNBC Pro subscribers can read the full story here.

– Brian Evans

56 minutes ago

Stocks were closed on Monday

All three major indexes ended the session little changed on Monday as investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s meeting starting on Tuesday.

The Dow ended the session 0.02% higher, while the Nasdaq composite rose just 0.01%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was little changed with a gain of 0.07%.

– Alex Haring

5 hours ago

European markets are less open

European markets opened lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened 0.2% lower, with sectors temporarily trading in positive and negative territory. Health-care stocks were the biggest losers, down 0.7%, while travel and leisure stocks rose 0.2%.

– Hannah Ward-Glenton

13 hours ago

Square CEO to leave the company

Square’s CEO is set to leave the company, according to regulatory filings released Monday.

Alyssa Henry is set to leave fintech firm Block on October 2 after more than nine years.

Shares of Block fell nearly 2% in extended trading.

– Samantha Subin

13 hours ago

Kathy Wood is standing by her radical call for Tesla

ArcInvest’s Cathy Wood reiterated her big bullish call on her EV darling Tesla, which has seen it hit $2,000 in five years thanks to the robotaxi boom.

“One-third of our estimate is related to electric vehicles,” Wood said on CNBC’s “Fast Money” Monday. “Two-thirds of our assessment is autonomous [driving] and autonomous taxi platforms.”

Woods’ bear case on Tesla is a $1,400 target by 2027 and his bull case is $2,500. Tesla is the largest holding in its flagship Ark Innovation ETF ( ARKK ) fund with an 11.5% weighting. Shares of Tesla have more than doubled this year after losing 65% in 2022.

– Yun Li

14 hours ago

Instacart priced the IPO at $30 per share

Instacart priced its IPO Monday evening at $30 a share, valuing the grocery delivery company at roughly $10 billion.

The company is set to debut on the Nasdaq on Tuesday under the ticker symbol “CART.”

That puts the offer at the upper end of the expected $28 to $30 per share range.

– Ari Levy, Samantha Subin

14 hours ago

The Stock Futures Open has changed a bit

Stock futures were little changed on Monday evening as Wall Street awaited the start of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones industrial average added 13 points, or 0.03%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.02% and 0.06%, respectively.

– Samantha Subin

