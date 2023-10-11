Today’s Stock Futures: Live Updates

An hour ago

Shares of both dialysis service providers DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care fell 15% in premarket trading after news of Ozempic’s effectiveness in a kidney disease treatment trial.

Novo Nordisk announced late Tuesday that it was stopping the study early after an independent panel monitoring the trial met criteria to show its effectiveness.

Baxter, which makes products for chronic dialysis treatment, also suffered, falling 8%.

Shares of Novo Nordisk rose 3.5% before hours.

– Michael Fox