Titan Submarine: US Coast Guard Says ‘Presumed Human Remains’ Found in Debris Field





CNN

—



Debris and evidence recovered from the seabed included “presumed human remains”. Destroyed Titan is submersibleThe U.S. Coast Guard reported Wednesday that the remains of

The Coast Guard said the remains were recovered “in the wreckage” of the submarine. Press release – The announcement comes nearly a week after officials confirmed the Titanic was aboard exploded In the North Atlantic, killing everyone Five people on board.

The Considered residualThe military branch said it will be examined by U.S. medical experts, among other items from the submarine, which arrived at a Canadian dock on Wednesday.

Pelagic Research Services, the company that owns the remotely operated vehicles that brought Titan’s remains to the surface, has now “successfully completed” the ocean mission, told CNN.

Among the debris taken from the anchor-handling ship was a white panel-like piece – taller than the two men guiding it ashore – and another piece of the same size made up of ropes and wires covered in white tar. Horizon Arctic At the Canadian Coast Guard in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, photos by The Canadian Press Paul Daly.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press/AP The Titan debris, retrieved from the ocean floor, was unloaded Wednesday from the Canadian Coast Guard vessel Horizon Arctic in St. John’s.

It was not immediately clear what the pieces were. The Titan is made of carbon fiber and titanium and weighs 23,000 pounds. Only five adultsAccording to OceanGate Expeditions, it operated the craft as part of its offering Serious tourists Get up close to the century-old wreck of the Titanic for $250,000 per person.

The team members “have been working around the clock for 10 days now through the physical and mental challenges of this operation and are eager to complete the mission and return to their loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

Pelagic Research Services referred questions to the U.S. Coast Guard, whose team could not comment or provide any related information. Investigation Into Titan’s Lair. It said the company will hold a news conference at its East Aurora, New York location “after our team regroups.”

A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada declined to comment to CNN, saying more information about its investigation is warranted.

The OceanGate submarine and its five passengers began their descent to the wreck of the 111-year-old Titanic on the morning of June 18. But about an hour and 45 minutes into the sinking, the stranded ship lost contact with its mother ship. It didn’t turn out as expected, triggering a massive, day-long multinational search and rescue operation that caught the world’s attention.

David Hiscock/Reuters A view of the Horizon Arctic vessel, Titan’s recovered submarines from Oceangate Expeditions, was returned to St. John’s Harbor in Newfoundland on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that the ship had been damaged “Catastrophic Explosion” It killed everyone on board.

The tail cone and other debris from the submarine were recovered by a remotely operated vehicle about 1,600 feet from the Titanic.

Over the weekend, the military branch said The Maritime Intelligence Board was convened Investigate what caused the outbreak and make possible recommendations to “pursue appropriate civil or criminal sanctions.”

In its news release Wednesday, the Coast Guard said personnel working with the investigative team were gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. Ahead of an expected public hearing For additional witness testimony.

“There is still a significant amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and to help ensure that such a tragedy does not happen again,” Capt. Jason Neubauer, head of the investigative team, said Wednesday. .