Tiger Woods is enduring a nightmare start at The Open

Tiger Woods had a horror start to his 150th Open.

The 15-time major champion, making his first professional appearance since exiting the PGA Championship after the third round in May, will have been hoping for a fast start.

However, having safely found the first fairway, his approach shot sunk into the Swilken burn.

After the penalty drop, Woods hit a nice chip to three feet, but the bogey putt pulled left and missed the hole.

The 46-year-old hit a nightmare double-bogey six in his bid for a third Open title on the Old Course after previous wins in 2000 and 2005.

Woods did the same on the opening hole of his last trip to St. Andrews. On that occasion he managed to recover a bogey, but this time a shot went badly.

Woods talks to rules official Mike Stewart after hitting the water on the first hole

The American is still coping after a car accident in February last year

As Woods birdied the third and fourth holes, another double bogey on the seventh left him six over and tied for 150th out of 156 players in the first round.

Woods had reason to smile after a birdie on the eighth greeted a roar from the crowd.

The American, who is still dealing with the aftermath of a car crash in February last year, said he nearly had his right leg amputated, after sinking his second consecutive birdie.

However, Woods again three-putted the 11th and 13th from over 100 feet, but then bombed the next 614-yard 100-yard roll to 100 yards – 412 yards.

Although his approach came up short, he two-putted for his third birdie of the day to get back to five over.

Woods eventually signed off with a six-over-par round of 78 – finishing after six hours and eight minutes – but failed to get up and down Chinn Valley on the 18th for birdie.

Fellow American Cameron Young is the first-round leader with an eight-under-par 64.