Tiger Woods is back in action, and here’s how he looks in the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods Wandering alone at the Southern Hills Country Club at the PGA Championship will attract interest. But for the first two rounds of the second major of the year, Woods will be on the Marquee team – with Rory McIlroy And Jordan Spite With him.

Woods entered a more determined event than he had at the Masters a month ago, where he returned to competitive golf 14 months later because in a car accident in February 2021, he almost lost his right leg.

So, can he fight? Woods has said he will not enter a match until he thinks he can win.

We list his every move in the first round of the PGA Championship:

No. 10: Bar 4, 376 yards

There are still 71 holes left, but the first hole of Woods’ PGA Championship could not have gone better. He came up with a 3-tree 339 yards and, of course, a club spin.

He then executed small pegs exactly from 95 yards to 3 feet. That boot was right in the center, and he began his tour with a picture-perfect bird around the Southern Hills.

Score: Birdie

Total: Under 1

No. 11: Bar 3, 173 yards

Woods took a conservative approach in the second hole of his second day, hitting a solid 8-iron in the middle of the green. He trailed his birdie pussy to the kick-in range. Two holes, no play yet.

Score: See

Total: Under 1

No. 12: Bar 4, 461 yards

Stinger made his debut at this PGA Championship. Woods drilled low iron from the tee. Meanwhile, Speed ​​and McIlroy attacked the drivers. The difference? Woods’ tea shot traveled 273 yards; Speed ​​hit his 328 yards and McIlroy his 354 yards. From 195 yards, Woods controlled a perfect approach that never left the flag. Woods hit his 20-yard touchdown pass through the break and had to settle for an equalizer.

Score: See

Total: Under 1

No. 13: Bar 5, 632 yards

The first driver of the day from Woods was as smooth as all the oscillations before it. Woods unleashes a 353-yard down left. However, again, he was sitting well behind the tea shots of Spide and McIlroy as they both tried to go home at two in Bar-5. Woods was up to a comfortable yardage – he had 85 yards for his third shot – and then made a big mistake. He sent a small wedge – the same shot he had blocked in the first hole – into the bunker.

This may be the worst wedge shot you have ever seen hitting a tiger. # Long and wrong – Michael Eves (michaeleaves) May 19, 2022

Woods dug parallel to a perfect bunker. But given the place he was in after 2 shots, it was more stressful than he wanted in 13th place.

Score: See

Total: Under 1

No. 14: Bar 3, 230 yards

After a long wait at the tea, Woods polished a huge sandwich that caused a stir on social media.

What’s in a tiger sandwich? Incorrect answers only pic.twitter.com/ehvuFiMOq7 – பாலோ உகெட்டி (PaoloUggetti) May 19, 2022

When the wait was over and the late breakfast was over, Woods climbed up and hit another crisp iron. He rolled 13-feet for his second birdie round. However, he is not the best player on his team. McIlroy dropped 25-feet in a row for his third bird.

Score: Birdie

Total: 2 under

No. 15: Bar 4, 417 yards

Nothing went exactly right for Woods about this hole. He tried to hit another stinger from the tee, but it leaked roughly. The second shot fell into the front bunker. The eruption went a long way from the sand. Two games later, Woods was out with the first bogey of the match. Meanwhile, McLroy’s heater continued with the fourth consecutive bird.

Four straight birds to Rory. Rory McIlroy had 4 birds in a row in the last round of a Major? 2014 PGA Championship, his last big win. – Justin Ray (ustJustinRayGolf) May 19, 2022

Score: Boogie

Total: Under 1

No. 16: Bar 4, 522 yards

Woods has always made sure to think his way around the golf course, especially at the big championships. He knew what he was doing with his tea shot on the 16th and hit a soft cut that stopped a few yards from the Fairway bunker. From there, he hit a safe iron in the middle of the green and put an equal two on the terribly long Bar-4.

Score: See

Total: Under 1

No. 17: Bar 4, 371 yards

Sure, Bar-4 was the shortest in the 17th course, but it caught the players’ attention. Why? The wind took over. McIlroy told Katie Harry Diamond. Woods, after a safe stinger from Dee, was still only 113 yards away. Normally, he would have been disappointed with what happened – a wedge that had settled on the edge 15 feet from the hole. But with that wind, that attitude was fine. One more revolution and birdie would have fallen. Instead, it sat on the edge.

Score: See

Total: Under 1

No. 18: Bar 4, 491 yards

Another good flow of woods. But he was not happy with his second shot. Almost immediately after the impact, he angrily swung his club backwards and slapped the ground. He knew what was coming. The pull-hook of the approach is then integrated into the bunker. To make matters worse – too bad – Woods was more relaxed than he had been all day when he walked up to the final green of this page. He hit an IF bunker shot and came in the first nine equal with a bogey. But now all attention is shifting to his health and how the leg that was surgically adjusted will stand.

Score: Boogie

TOTAL: Even

No. 1: Bar 4, 451 yards

Woods’ second nine did not start well. It’s not good when a tea shot rests behind a tree. Couldn’t even try to hit the green with no other option. He lay down short and then hit the right pitch in the green. But the final result was the second consecutive bogey and the third of five holes. As he watched the start, Woods’ game began to sink deeper into his opening round. In addition, he goes into the second hole, his 11th day, 5 shots behind McIlroy who is the leader.

Score: Boogie

Total: 1 over

No. 2: Bar 4, 480 yards

Two different things are happening in this group: McIlroy is hot; Woods fades. McIlroy rolled into another bird, which was the fifth day of the day, when Woods crossed his birdie puddle 10 feet into the hole about a mile away. Woods could not change, it was another bogey, the third in a row.

Score: Boogie

Total: 2 overs

No. 3: Bar 4, 444 yards

Something good has to happen to Woods because everything has gone wrong. It finally did. He split the fairway with his tea shot. The attitude shot was even better. He controlled the path and spun with the wind, and the ball settled 4 feet from the hole.

Score: Birdie

Total: 1 over

No. 4: Bar 4, 377 yards

Woods missed Fairway with an iron; McIlroy hit the middle of the fairway with a driver. Woods had 148 yards left for his second shot; McIlroy had 43 yards. Woods invented the Greenside bunker by his approach; McIlroy spun a low wedge 10 feet. Woods hit a terrible bunker shot that didn’t catch the green; McLroy Two-Butts. Boogie made by Woods; McIlroy came out evenly.

Score: Boogie

Total: 2 overs