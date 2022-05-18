‘There is something to prove’

From Business Long-term quarter Matt Ryan For the Indianapolis Golds this season, the Atlanta Falcons have been involved in finding their next franchise signal-caller for the first time in 14 years.

Of Atlanta Signing Former first-round QB Marcus Mariotta and Draft Of Cincinnati Desmond Rider In the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons will stick to the injury caused by Ryan’s absence in 2022, but it will not fully heal. This is a smart, cost-effective strategy.

But don’t expect Atlanta to be distracted this season by the possibilities of what might happen in the future, to the point of not trying to win more games in 2022. No, the Balkans are trying to win now.

“If you want to talk about 23 it’s a waste of your time and my time,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. Said Athlete Jeff Schultz in a recent interview. “This is the most stupid thing I’ve ever heard – a team tries not to win a football match. If you do not, you will face repercussions. Well, you’re at the top of the draft – I got it but you’re at the very transaction stage of the National Football League right now. Trade for Quarterbacks This is a different landscape than it was when Jimmy Johnson took over the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. It’s a pre-free agency celebrity Herschel Walker trade. They exploded it and went 1-15. , People would have given up before they even gave their first birth.People still leave old stories, which is funny.

"Any good team knows how to rebuild every year."

The Falcons are trying to be one of those good teams. With Atlanta replacing Ryan with Mariotta and Ryder this season Signed again Two-Earing Back Cardarelle Patterson added Damien Williams to its backfield, signed by reserve receivers Damier Byrd, Cadrell Hodge and Auden Tate. Traded Las Vegas Riders Whiteout Brian Edwards And Draft Drake London Their best choice to join Star Tight End Kyle Pitts. Those moves may not go as far as shouting “Super Bowl LVII, here we come”, but they are similar to the rebuilt effort on the fly, and the Falcons are looking to make progress as head coach in Smith’s first season, which was seen by analysts with a 7-10 campaign. As High performance.

For those who are definitely writing about the Falcons’ ability to win games in 2022, Smith has no time. Their Games.

“A lot of people like strategies to invest and form a team,” Smith told Schultz. “They’ve engaged and pretend to be GM online. They pretend they know the payroll and they know what the locker room will look like, and they pretend they know how to make a game plan. They pretend to know about life in the NFL.”

The Falcons are currently bottom of all 32 NFL teams spending this season ($ 131.4 million), although Atlanta is still number one in dead money ($ 63 million). And Julio Jones. That number and its effect on Atlanta's spending habits is a reflection of the Falcons' attempt to move from the time of Thomas Dimitrof to fully embrace the future of Smith and Terry Fontaine.