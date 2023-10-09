The US National Security Council reports that 9 US citizens have been killed in the Israeli conflict

An Israeli missile fired from the Iron Dome missile defense system attempts to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip over the town of Netivot in southern Israel on October 8, 2023.



Nine US citizens died In the conflict in IsraelA US National Security Council spokesman said Monday.

“At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine US citizens. We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We continue to monitor the situation closely and are in contact with our Israeli partners, particularly local authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

US officials are scrambling to confirm how many Americans have been killed or taken hostage in the conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told CNN’s Dana Bash during the “State of the Union” Sunday that the U.S. is “working overtime” to verify reports of missing and dead Americans. Hostages are being held in Gaza.

State Department spokesman Matt Miller told CNN’s Phil Mattingly on Monday that US officials are in close contact with the Israeli government and the families of the victims of the attack.

