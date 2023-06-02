



North Carolina’s Fort Bragg is now Fort Liberty as the U.S. Army on Friday remodeled one of the world’s largest military installations.

Renaming is formalized ceremony Friday morning.

The change follows a branch-wide push to rename sites named after union leaders. It is now named General Braxton BraggAn unpopular Confederate general, he received a lot of criticism for his hot temper, combative personality, and often underperformance in the field.

There was Fort Bragg On nine floors A congressional commission proposed the renaming, but while others have been — or are expected to be — redesigned after notable figures, Fort Liberty remains the only facility named for the honor.

“Freedom is about changing the narrative a little bit about who we are, but it’s not about forgetting who we are or what we’ve done,” Fort Bragg garrison commander Col. John Wilcox said in a statement to CNN. “It’s devoting time and effort to honoring those who have made sacrifices along the way.

“Freedom lives here. It’s part of our ethos, it’s part of who we are,” he added.

The Army acknowledged the concerns of those who advocate for the site’s history to be preserved, but said on its website “No action can detract from the tradition of service members of this installation, whether stationed here or anywhere else, serving our nation.”

We understand the honor of the original name, in the eyes of some soldiers, families and our nation, was built on the bravery and dedication of those who served here, not because of the legacy of an obscure, incompetent, ill-fated Confederate general. ” the website continued. “However, our nation’s representatives felt the need to move away from that name and pass redistricting into law, and we are bound by that law.”

As part of the redevelopment, several streets on the base will also be renamed after service members who have a “unique connection” to the military post. The changes are expected to be completed by December 31.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first black person to hold the position, approved congressional nominations last year.

Last month, Fort Hood in TexasAnother major military installation, Fort Cavazos was renamed in honor of General Richard Edward Cavazos, a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars who became the first Hispanic to wear four stars on his uniform.