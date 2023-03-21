The UBS-Credit Suisse deal puts Switzerland’s reputation on the line

Switzerland, heavily dependent on finance for its economy, is on track to see two of its largest and most popular banks merge into a single financial institution.

The demise of banking giant Credit Suisse has sent shockwaves through financial markets and is seen as a blow to Switzerland’s reputation for stability, with one executive suggesting investors now regard the mountainous Central European country as a “financial banana republic”.

Switzerland’s biggest bank UBS agreed on Sunday to buy its domestic rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) as part of a cut-price deal backed by the government.

Swiss officials and regulators helped streamline the deal, which came amid fears of contagion to the global banking system after the collapse of two smaller U.S. banks in recent weeks.

“Switzerland’s position as a financial center has eroded,” Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi said in a research note. “The country will now be seen as a financial banana republic.”